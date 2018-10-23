UNLV roundup: Men’s golf team leads Little Rock Invitational

UNLV senior Harry Hall is tied for third, helping the No. 23-ranked Rebels to a one-stroke lead in the suspended second round of the three-round Little Rock Invitational men’s golf tournament in Little Rock, Arkansas.

UNLV senior Harry Hall, shown in March, is tied for third in the suspended second round of the Little Rock Invitational.(Steve Spatafore/UNLV)

Hall shot an opening-round 2-under-par 71 and has two holes left in the second round. He trails leader Trent Wallace of Illinois State by two strokes, with UNLV junior Justin Kim tied for sixth in the 90-player field.

The Rebels shot 1-over 289 in the first round, one stroke better than Illinois State and three better than Seattle in the 17-team field.

Also for UNLV, freshman David Rauch and sophomore Garrick Higgo are tied for 16th, and sophomore Jack Trent is tied for 37th. Freshman Chris Ebster, playing as an individual, is tied for 41st.

WOMEN’S GOLF

At Boulder City, the Rebels shot a second straight 2-over 290 and stayed tied for seventh through two rounds of the three-round, 16-team Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown, 22 strokes behind pace-setting Oregon State.

Sophomore Polly Mack (72-71—143) leads UNLV at 1 under par and is tied for 20th in the 90-player field. Oregon State’s Ellie Slama followed her 67 Sunday with a 68 Monday to move into first place at 9 under with a three-shot lead.

Tulsa is two strokes behind Oregon State at 16-under 560, followed by Augusta (11-under 565), Long Beach State (7-under 569) and Idaho (6-under 570).

Also for the Rebels, senior Alyssa Getty is tied for 23rd at even-par 144, senior Elizabeth Prior is tied for 33rd at 2-over 146, junior Nastasia Kossacky is tied for 40th at 3-over 147, and sophomore Cathy Liu is tied for 68th at 8-over 152 — as are senior Shannon Oh and freshman Veronica Joels, who are competing individually.

MEN’S SOCCER

Sophomore midfielder Jesus Partida was named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week, and senior goalkeeper Nathan Bohn was named the Western Athletic Conference’s defensive player of the week after leading the Rebels (9-7-1, 4-3-1) to 1-0 wins over Missouri-Kansas City and Houston Baptist last week.

Partida scored both goals, and Bohn, an Arbor View product, totaled six saves and two shutouts.