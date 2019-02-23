UNLV roundup: Men’s golf team leaps to tie for fourth in Hawaii

(Getty Images)

Buoyed by senior Harry Hall’s rebound, UNLV shot an 11-under-par 277 in the second round of the John Burns Intercollegiate men’s golf tournament Friday and climbed eight spots in the standings to a tie for fourth at the 20-team event in Lihue, Hawaii.

Hall shot 5-under 67 for a 3-under 141 total, tying for 19th with freshman teammate David Rauch, in the 114-player event. Sophomore Jack Trent leads the Rebels at 4-under 140, tying him for 13th, four strokes behind leader Rhett Rasmussen of Brigham Young.

Also for UNLV, freshman Marco Trstenjak is tied for 50th at 2-over 146, and junior Justin Kim is tied for 58th at 147.

Entering the final round, UNLV is at 9-under 567, tied with BYU, nine shots behind pace-setting Arizona State.

Second-ranked Duke is second at 16-under 560, followed by Texas A&M at 12-under 564.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Albuquerque, N.M., Destiny Smith-Barnett set a program and Mountain West record in the 60-meter dash, finishing in 7.15 seconds in the preliminaries of the Mountain West Indoor Championships.

The Rebels are in a three-way tie for sixth place after the second day of the three-day, 11-team meet.

Jasmyne Graham placed third in the long jump (19 feet, 5.50 inches), Mackenna Howard was sixth in the weight throw (60 feet, 1 inch), and Cassidy Osborne-Butler was eighth in the weight throw (57 feet, 4.25 inches).

The Rebels advanced three to the 60 final: Smith-Barnett, Kaysha Love (fifth, 7.42 seconds) and Emerald Bowen (eighth, 7.53).

The 200 final will include Love (fourth, 23.95 seconds), Smith-Barnett (fifth, 24.00) and Najia Hudspeth (seventh, 24.01).

The 800 final will include Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete (first, 2:11.00), Elisa Rovere (seventh, 2:11.89) and Kara Smith (10th, 2:16.04).

The 60 hurdles final will include Jada Hicks (second, 8.31 seconds), Taylor Pegram (third, 8.31) and Graham (fourth, 8.34).

Colorado State leads the team standings with 60 points, followed by San Diego State (31), Utah State (25), Wyoming (22) and Fresno State (17) in the top five.

UNLV (14) is tied with Boise State and New Mexico for sixth, followed by Air Force (11), UNR (10) and San Jose State (1).

SOFTBALL

At Riverside, Calif., freshman Jenny Bressler pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings, and Samantha Diaz went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer to lead the Rebels past Portland State 9-0 in the Amy S. Harrison Classic.

Bressler held the Vikings (3-7) to two singles and two walks while striking out three as UNLV (10-1) won its fourth straight and matched the best 11-game start in the program’s 35-year history. The 1995 team also opened 10-1.

Lauren Tycksen went 2-for-3 with three stolen bases, two RBIs and two runs, and Reina Bondi went 2-for-4 with a double, a steal and three runs for the Rebels, who held a 10-3 edge in hits and committed no errors.

Darian Lindsey went 2-for-3 for Portland State, which committed two errors in its third straight loss.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Minneapolis, Caitlyn Schreiber, Eva Kim, Julia Filippova and Ava Haase placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay to lead the Rebels, who are ninth after the third day of the four-day, 10-team Mountain West Championships.

The quartet finished in 1 minute, 32.30 seconds. Also, freshman Carissa Armijo placed sixth in the 400 individual medley in 4:17.66.

San Diego State leads the team standings with 924 points, followed by UNR (862.5), Boise State (740), New Mexico (537), Fresno State (516.5), Wyoming (456.5), Colorado State (433), San Jose State (383.5), UNLV (367) and Air Force (284).

MEN’S SOCCER

At Cashman Field, the Rebels lost 3-1 to Lights FC in their first exhibition match of the spring, with sophomore Marco Gonzalez scoring the lone UNLV goal.

The Lights, of the United Soccer League, scored two goals in the final 17 minutes.