UNLV roundup: Men’s golf team takes lead at NCAA Championship

Shintaro Ban, shown last season, matched UNLV teammate John Oda at 6-under-par 138 to tie for sixth place and help the Rebels take the lead after two rounds of the NCAA Championship. (UNLV)

John Oda and Shintaro Ban each shot 6-under-par 138 and are in an eight-way tie for sixth in helping the UNLV men’s golf team vault to the top of the pack after two rounds of the NCAA Championship in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

The 16th-ranked Rebels, who were tied for fifth after a rain-shortened first round Friday, are at 14-under 562 through two rounds — one stroke up on No. 17 Oklahoma and three ahead of No. 8 Illinois.

Seven strokes separate the top nine teams in the 30-team, 156-player field.

On Monday, the individual champion will be crowned, and the top eight teams will advance to match play.

No. 20 Auburn and No. 4 Vanderbilt are tied for fourth at 566, followed by No. 1 Southern California (567), No. 7 Louisiana State and No. 5 Baylor (both 568) and No. 3 Oklahoma State (569).

Oda and Ban trail individual leader Scottie Scheffler of Texas by two strokes.

Also for UNLV, Taylor Montgomery shot 2-under 142 and is tied for 28th, Harry Hall (144) is tied for 50th, and Justin Kim (149) is tied for 99th.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Austin, Texas, the 400-meter relay team of Destiny Smith-Barnett, Kaysha Love, Taylor Pegram and Drea Austin placed 11th in 44.58 seconds at the NCAA West Regional Championships to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Smith-Barnett qualified in the 100-meter dash and Kaysee Pilgrim in the high jump on Friday. The top 12 in each event advanced.

The NCAA Outdoor Championships are set for Eugene, Oregon, on June 7-10.

In Saturday’s other events, the 1,600 relay team of Mandy Chitwood, Micayla Coquia, Nylia Hudspeth and Austin finished 20th in 3:40.29.

Austin was 19th and Smith Barnett 21st in the 200 in 23.48 and 23.49 seconds, and Pegram was 19th in the 100 hurdles in 13.38 seconds.