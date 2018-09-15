UNLV roundup: Men’s golf team tied for third in season opener

UNLV junior Justin Kim shot a 4-under-par 66 to sit alone in second place, one stroke behind the leader, helping the Rebels tie for third after one round of the season-opening Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational.

UNLV junior Justin Kim shot a bogey-free 4-under-par 66 to sit alone in second place, one stroke behind Matthew Wolff of top-ranked Oklahoma State, helping the Rebels tie for third after one round of the season-opening Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational men’s golf tournament in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

No. 23-ranked UNLV is tied with South Carolina at 3-over 283, 10 strokes back of Oklahoma State and No. 11 California and one shot better than No. 2 Alabama in the 14-team event featuring 10 teams ranked among the nation’s top 25.

UNLV junior Harry Hall is tied for 11th at 1-under 69 in a 75-player field in which 12 players came in under par.

Also for the Rebels, sophomore Jack Trent and freshman David Rauch are tied for 49th at 4-over 74, and sophomore Garrick Higgo is tied for 64th at 6-over 76.

MEN’S SOCCER

At Riverside, Calif., Bay Kurtz and Marco Gonzalez each had a goal and an assist to lead the Rebels to a 3-2 nonconference victory over UC Riverside.

Timo Mehlich had two assists for UNLV (5-2), which was outshot 15-13 but held a 9-7 edge in shots on goal.

Kurtz scored in the 33rd minute to open the scoring, and Gonzalez struck five minutes later to help the Rebels to a 2-0 intermission lead.

Edward Benito scored the first of his two goals for the Highlanders (0-6-1) in the 56th minute, before Jesus Partida scored in the 63rd minute to restore UNLV’s two-goal cushion.

VOLLEYBALL

At St. Louis, Mariena Hayden had 15 kills, 12 digs, eight aces and two blocks to lead the Rebels to a 3-1 win over Murray State in the Billiken Invitational.

Elsa Descamps had 10 kills, 13 digs and three blocks for UNLV (7-3), which won by scores of 25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 25-14.

Antonette Rolda had 41 assists and Shania Scott 22 digs for the Rebels.

Rachel Giustino and Dacia Brown had 11 kills apiece, Callie Anderton 31 assists and Becca Fernandez 21 digs for the Racers (5-5).