UNLV roundup: Men’s soccer team downs Utah Valley in OT

(Getty Images)

Marco Gonzalez scored his second goal of the match on a penalty kick in the 102nd minute, lifting UNLV to a 2-1 overtime win over Utah Valley in a Western Athletic Conference men’s soccer match Sunday at Johann Memorial Field.

Gonzalez’s eighth goal of the season forged a 1-1 tie in the 79th minute for the Rebels (10-8-1, 5-4-1), who clinched a berth in the league tournament for the sixth straight season.

Austin Buxton scored his fifth goal of the season in the 70th minute for the Wolverines (9-8, 6-4), who were outshot 13-10. UNLV held a 5-2 edge in shots on goal.

Jesus Partida was fouled in the penalty area, prompting the decisive penalty kick by the Rebels, who tied a program record with 10 wins for a fifth straight season.

WOMEN’S GOLF

At San Marcos, Texas, senior Elizabeth Prior and sophomore Polly Mack each shot even-par 144 to tie for 21st through two rounds to lead the Rebels, who are 14th in the 15-team, three-round Jim West Invitational at 24-over 600 — 33 strokes behind pace-setting Texas Christian and 10 back of 13th-place Ohio State.

Four teams came in under par: TCU (9-under 567), Florida State (4-under 572), Texas State (1-under 575) and Mississippi (1-under 575). Florida State’s Frida Kinhult topped the leaderboard at 8-under 65 in the 78-player field.

Also for the Rebels, senior Alyssa Getty was tied for 56th at 8-over 152, and freshman Veronica Joels was tied for 73rd at 16-over 160. Junior Nastasia Kossacky was disqualified.