UNLV roundup: Men’s soccer team tops Seattle in OT

Danny Musovski, center, shown in 2014, assisted on Timo Mehlich's overtime goal that lifted UNLV to a 2-1 victory over No. 22-ranked Seattle on Sunday at Johann Memorial Field. (UNLV)

Timo Mehlich scored his fourth goal of the season in the 15th minute of overtime to rally UNLV to a 2-1 win over No. 22-ranked Seattle in a Western Athletic Conference men’s soccer match Sunday at Johann Memorial Field.

With the victory, the Rebels’ second over a ranked team this season, UNLV (9-9, 6-3) moved into a second-place tie with the Redhawks (11-3-3, 5-1-3) in the WAC standings with one regular-season match left for both teams.

Tyler John headed in a corner kick from Ozzie Ramos for his first goal of the season in the 19th minute for Seattle.

Jordan Chavez tied it in the 36th minute, heading in a rebound of a shot by Adam Musovski for his first goal of the season.

Mehlich scored the winner on a 3-yard shot off a pass from Danny Musovski. Mehlich had four shots to pace the Rebels, who held a 14-13 edge in shots.

BASEBALL

At Fullerton, Calif., Max Smith hit a two-run homer and Nick Ames a solo shot in the eighth inning for UNLV, which overcame a two-run deficit with five unanswered runs to beat Cal State Fullerton 5-4 in an exhibition game.

The Rebels, who were outhit 12-10, scored all of their runs between the sixth and eighth. Smith, Ames and Kyle Isbel had two hits apiece.