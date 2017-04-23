UNLV roundup: Oda, men’s golf team second in league tournament

UNLV junior John Oda, shown last season, is one stroke out of the lead, and the defending Rebels are two shots back in the team competition after two rounds of the Mountain West Championship. (UNLV)

John Oda shot 2-under-par 70 for an 8-under 136 total and is alone in second place, helping the 14th-ranked UNLV men’s golf team move into a tie for second heading into the final round of the Mountain West Championships in Tucson, Arizona.

Oda, a junior, who led after the first round, is one stroke behind leader Brian Humphreys of Boise State.

The defending champion Rebels, who were third after one round, are tied with Boise State at 11-under 565 — two strokes behind leader Colorado State and two strokes better than first-round co-leader San Diego State in the 11-team field.

Sophomore Harry Hall also shot 70 in the second round for UNLV and is in a three-way tie for eighth at 3-under 141 in the 55-player field.

Also for the Rebels, junior Shintaro Ban is in a five-way tie for 21st at even-par 144, freshman Justin Kim is in a six-way tie for 29th at 2-over 146, and senior Taylor Montgomery is in a three-way tie for 35th at 3-over 147.

In the team standings, New Mexico is fifth at 1-under 575, followed by Wyoming (576), UNR (580), Air Force (582), Fresno State (585), Utah State (589) and San Jose State (590).

TRACK AND FIELD

At Clovis, Calif., Spencer Moore set a meet record in her first attempt at the 3,000-meter run this season, one of seven first-place efforts for UNLV at the Bulldog Invitational.

Overall, UNLV recorded 24 top-eight finishes in the one-day meet.

Moore finished the 3,000 in 10 minutes, 4.61 seconds, and Najia Hudspeth set personal bests in winning the 100 (11.49 seconds) and 200 (23.24).

Other wins for UNLV came from the 400 relay team of Kaysha Love, Destiny Smith-Barnett, Najia Hudspeth and Drea Austin in 44.71 seconds; the 1,600 relay team of Nylia Hudspeth, Austin, Mandy Chitwood and Najia Hudspeth (3:41.22); Taylor Pegram in the 100 hurdles (13.42 seconds); and Kaysee Pilgrim in the high jump (5 feet, 10¾ inches).

Four Rebels placed second: Jaela Williams in the long jump (19 feet, 4 inches), Danielle Williams in the triple jump (38 feet, 6¼ inches), Austin in the 100 (11.53) and Smith Barnett in the 200 (23.54).

SOFTBALL

At Fort Collins, Colo., Janine Petmecky hit a go-ahead three-run double in the sixth inning to back Charlie Masterson, who pitched 5⅓ shutout innings of relief in leading UNLV to a 7-4 victory over Colorado State.

Masterson (4-3) entered in the second inning and permitted two hits and no walks while striking out two after the Rams (22-17, 7-10 Mountain West) had taken a 4-0 lead.

Chrissi Omalza hit a two-run single and Masterson a sacrifice fly in a three-run fourth inning by the Rebels (23-19, 6-8).

Emily Vela, who went 2-for-3 and scored twice, was the lone player with multiple hits for UNLV, which held an 11-5 edge in hits.

Hayleigh Evans went 2-for-3, Lauren Buchanan drove in two runs, and Haley Hutton scored twice for Colorado State.

Rebels starter Morgan Ettinger gave up four runs, two earned, on three hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings. She struck out two.

BASEBALL

At Albuquerque, N.M., Jack Zoellner hit a three-run homer and a two-run double to power New Mexico to its second straight 13-4 victory over UNLV.

Zoellner had another double and stole a base, Carl Stajduhar had a home run and a double, and Jared Mang hit a three-run homer for the Lobos (22-16-1, 13-2-1), who held an 11-9 edge in hits.

New Mexico starter Johnathon Tripp (3-1) gave up four runs on eight hits and one walk and struck out three in seven innings.

Ernie De La Trinidad went 2-for-3 with a home run and scored twice, Justin Jones went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Bryson Stott and Nick Ames each had a double for the Rebels (14-27, 7-13).

MEN’S TENNIS

At San Diego, straight-set singles wins by Evaldo Neto and Charlie Croxford were the highlights for UNLV in its 4-2 loss to San Diego State in the teams’ regular-season finale.

The Aztecs (9-14, 4-3 Mountain West) won the two completed doubles matches in tiebreakers and got a pivotal victory at No. 1 singles, where Marko Goles-Babic outlasted Jakob Amilon 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The Rebels (17-8, 4-3) had their six-match winning streak halted.