UNLV roundup: Partida picked in third round of MLS draft

UNLV senior midfielder Kevin Partida was selected by the San Jose Earthquakes in the third round of the 2018 MLS Superdraft on Sunday, marking the first time two Rebels players were picked in the same draft.

Partida was taken with the 58th pick by the same team that drafted senior Danny Musovski, a Liberty High School product, in the second round at pick No. 30.

A Reno native, Partida made a sucessful return to the field this past season after missing the 2016 campaign with a knee injury, starting 20 of 21 games and serving as a captain for UNLV (11-9-1).

“He’s been the engine, the workhorse and the leader of our midfield,” UNLV coach Rich Ryerson said.

Previous Rebels drafted by MLS teams before this year include: Victor Arbelaez as the 30th pick in 2005, also by San Jose; Rod Dyachenko as the 31st pick in 2006; Danny Cruz, 41st in 2008; Salvador Bernal, 72nd in 2015; and Bradley Kamdem, 58th in 2016.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Aiwen Zhu, En-Pei Huang, Anna Bogoslavets and Samantha Li each posted a singles victory and contributed to a doubles win in helping the Rebels (2-0) to a 7-0 sweep over Weber State (0-2).

Zhu improved to 12-1 in her career at No. 1 singles with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Caitlin Herb and teamed with Huang for a 6-1 win over Herb and Pei-Hsuan Kuo at No. 1 doubles. Huang downed Kuo 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.

Bogoslavets beat Dominique Beauvais 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and teamed with Li for a 6-0 rout over Morgan Dickason and Tereza Plizova at No. 3 doubles. Li topped Emily Tanner 6-1, 6-2 at No. 5 singles.

Izumi Asano downed Dickason 6-3, 6-0 at No. 4 singles, and Juliet Zhang blanked Devi Hasan 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6 singles.