UNLV roundup: Pilgrim third in high jump at NCAA meet

UNLV senior Kaysee Pilgrim placed third in the high jump Saturday on the fourth and final day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Pilgrim’s best jump measured 6 feet, 3/4 inches. By virtue of that effort, the Phoenix native gained All-America first-team designation from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Also, Destiny Smith-Barnett (100-meter dash) and the 400 relay team of Smith-Barnett, Kaysha Love, Taylor Pegram and Drea Austin gained second-team recognition for their 15th-place showings Thursday.