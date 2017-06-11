ad-fullscreen
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Pilgrim third in high jump at NCAA meet

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2017 - 11:10 pm
 

UNLV senior Kaysee Pilgrim placed third in the high jump Saturday on the fourth and final day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Pilgrim’s best jump measured 6 feet, 3/4 inches. By virtue of that effort, the Phoenix native gained All-America first-team designation from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Also, Destiny Smith-Barnett (100-meter dash) and the 400 relay team of Smith-Barnett, Kaysha Love, Taylor Pegram and Drea Austin gained second-team recognition for their 15th-place showings Thursday.

TOP NEWS
