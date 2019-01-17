UNLV roundup: Powell, Lady Rebels throttle Air Force

Katie Powell had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead UNLV past Air Force 66-56 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV forward Alyssa Anderson looks to pass against Air Force forward Riley Snyder during the Lady Rebels' 66-56 win Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Lady Rebels (4-11, 2-2) overcame early foul trouble with an 18-2 run spanning halftime. The Falcons (5-11, 1-4) were outrebounded 41-25 and held to 30.2-percent shooting.

UNLV senior starters Paris Strawther and Nikki Wheatley spent a significant portion of the first half on the bench with two fouls apiece, and they combined to play 27 minutes.

Three reserves stepped up in their absences, with Latecia Smith scoring 10 points, Rodjanae Wade eight and Kavionnia Brown a career-high seven. The Lady Rebels shot 47.7 percent and overcame 27 turnovers while making 23 of 26 free throws.

Haley Jones scored 13 points, Kaelin Immel 12 and Emily Conroe 11 for Air Force, which trailed 46-37 entering the fourth quarter.