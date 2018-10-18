UNLV roundup: Rebels announce baseball schedule

The UNLV baseball team announced its 56-game schedule for the upcoming season, including 32 games at home.

(Thinkstock)

The UNLV baseball team announced its 56-game schedule for the upcoming season, including 32 games at home.

The nonconference schedule includes series at Stanford and Houston.

The Rebels open the season by hosting Seattle on Feb. 15. Mountain West play begins at Fresno State on March 1.

MEN’S TENNIS

The UNLV doubles team of Eric Samuelsson and Clayton Alenik advanced to the quarterfinals of the ITA Mountain Region Men’s Championships by upsetting fourth-seeded Dan Little and Azat Hankuliyev of Utah 8-1 at Darling Tennis Center.

UNLV’s Olle Thestrup was ousted in singles by New Mexico State’s Louis Menard 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.