UNLV roundup: Rebels walk off with seventh straight baseball win

Jack-Thomas Wold hit a walk-off two-run single in the ninth inning to lift UNLV to a 7-6 victory over Fresno State in a Mountain West baseball game Saturday at Wilson Stadium.

Wold, a freshman from Basic High School, finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs as the Rebels (10-1, 2-0) won their seventh straight.

Austin Anderson opened the bottom of the ninth with a pinch double. Max Smith then singled and Grant Robbins walked ahead of Wold’s winning hit to left-center.

McCarthy Tatum homered and drove in two runs, and Carter Bins had two doubles for the Bulldogs (8-4, 0-2), who overcame a 5-0 deficit with a five-run sixth.

Robbins, Kyle Isbel and Nick Rodriguez had two hits apiece for UNLV, which held a 13-9 edge in hits and left 13 runners on base. Robbins and Isbel each had a double.

Rebels starter Larry Quaney allowed three runs, one earned, on six hits and one walk and struck out seven in five innigs. Conner Woods (1-0), the third UNLV reliever, struck out one and walked one in the ninth.

SOFTBALL

At Phoenix, Reina Bondi hit a two-run double in the Rebels’ four-run eighth inning as UNLV rallied for an 8-6 win over host Grand Canyon in the Lopes Up Classic.

In the Rebels’ earlier game, Justine Federe hit a two-run first-inning double to back Janine Petmecky, who struck out 12 in seven innings, leading UNLV to a 2-1 victory over Valparaiso.

Petmecky (7-1) held the Crusaders (7-4) to one run on four hits and three walks. Federe and Brooke Stover had two hits apiece for the Rebels (14-5), who outhit Valparaiso 7-4 and halted its three-game win streak.

Brenna Boyle went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Jenna Stauffenberg went 2-for-3 and scored for the Crusaders.

Against the Antelopes (11-10), UNLV took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh before the hosts tied it.

In the eighth, with Samantha Diaz placed on second, Mia Trejo singled, and freshman Jaclyn Candelas laced an 0-and-2 pitch for a go-ahead RBI single. Bondi followed with her two-run double, and the Rebels scored another run on a passed ball.

Grand Canyon scored twice in the bottom of the eighth and left the bases loaded.

Federe, Stover, Canadelas and Alyssa Navarro each had two hits and an RBI for UNLV, which held a 15-10 edge in hits.