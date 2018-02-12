UNLV roundup: Softball team caps tournament with shutout

Janine Petmecky pitched a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to lead UNLV to a 3-0 victory over Southern Utah in the Sportco Kickoff Classic softball tournament finale Sunday at Eller Media Stadium.

Janine Petmecky pitched a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to lead UNLV to a 3-0 victory over Southern Utah in the Sportco Kickoff Classic softball tournament finale Sunday at Eller Media Stadium.

Jade Yadao-Valdez went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Myranda Bueno 2-for-2 with two runs for the Rebels (4-1), who left only three runners on base.

Cimarron-Memorial product Sarah Murphy and Taylei Williams had two hits apiece for the Thunderbirds (0-5). Williams had a double and stole a base.

Southern Utah starter Samantha Guile (0-2) allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits and one walk and struck out none. Petmecky (1-0) issued two walks.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Aiwen Zhu and Juliet Zhang each won in singles and were part of a doubles victory to help the Rebels (6-3) to a 4-0 victory over Colorado State (4-4) in their Mountain West opener.

Zhu, ranked 63rd nationally, topped Priscilla Palermo 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and teamed with En-Pei Huang for a 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles over Palermo and Alyssa Grijalva.

Zhang beat Solene Crawley 6-1, 6-2 at No. 6 singles and teamed with Izumi Asano to win 6-3 at No. 3 doubles over Riley Reeves and Emma Corwin.

Anna Bogoslavets defeated Emily Kolbow 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.

WOMEN’S GOLF

At Palos Verdes, Calif., Elizabeth Prior shot 2-over-par 73 and is tied for 19th after the first round of the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge.

The Rebels are 16th at 22-over 306, 21 shots behind co-leaders Arizona and Arizona State, in an 18-team field featuring seven squads ranked in Golf Week’s top 10, 11 ranked in the top 25 and 17 ranked in the top 50.

Olivia Mehaffey of defending NCAA champion Arizona State is alone atop the leaderboard at 3-under 68.

For UNLV, Mackenzie Raim is tied for 53rd at 5-over 76, Nastasia Kossacky tied for 64th at 78, Polly Mack tied for 75th at 79 and Alyssa Getty tied for 81st at 80 in the 96-player field.