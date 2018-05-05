UNLV roundup: Softball team edges first-place Fresno State

Janine Petmecky went 4-for-4 and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, leading UNLV past first-place Fresno State 4-3 in a Mountain West softball game Friday in Fresno, California.

Janine Petmecky went 4-for-4 and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, leading UNLV past first-place Fresno State 4-3 in a Mountain West softball game Friday in Fresno, California.

Petmecky, who also pitched a complete game, hit a one-out triple in the seventh and scored on Mia Trejo’s two-out infield single.

Petmecky (18-6) held the Bulldogs (30-19, 13-6) to three runs on seven hits and two walks and struck out three.

Trejo finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Justine Federe went 1-for-2 and drove in a run for the Rebels (27-17, 9-10), who held a 9-7 edge in hits.

Fresno State ace Danielle East (16-10) went the distance, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks and striking out two.

Schuylar Broussard went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Bulldogs.

BASEBALL

At Wilson Stadium, Nick Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with two home runs to lead the Rebels to an 11-2 romp over San Jose State.

Alan Strong (7-2) held the Spartans (19-24, 9-12 Mountain West) to one run on nine hits and one walk and struck out two over seven innings as UNLV (30-17, 11-11) notched the 20th 30-win season in program history and first since 2014.

Grant Robbins went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs for the Rebels, who held a 16-12 advantage in hits.

Max Smith went 3-for-3 and scored three runs, Kyle Isbel went 2-for-4 with a home run, Seth Millis went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Bryson Stott had a double and two RBIs for UNLV, which had lost three straight and five of its previous six.

Connor Konishi went 3-for-3 and drove in a run for San Jose State, which had won five of its previous six.