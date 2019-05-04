UNLV roundup: Softball team surges in seventh, downs UNR

Lauren Tycksen and Reina Bondi hit consecutive RBI singles in UNLV’s three-run seventh inning, lifting the Rebels past UNR 10-7 in a Mountain West softball game Friday in Reno.

Denise Armendariz went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double, and Myranda Bueno went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs for UNLV (32-13, 10-8), which won its fourth straight.

Sadaria McAlister went 2-for-4 with a home run and a tying three-run double in the sixth for the Wolf Pack (25-22, 9-10), who were outhit 13-8.

Bondi finished 3-for-5 and drove in two runs, and Tycksen went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and two walks.

Kiley Harrison drew a walk with the bases loaded to put the Rebels up 8-7 in the seventh, and Tycksen and Bondi followed with singles.

Charlie Masterson (5-2) entered in relief of UNLV starter Jenny Bressler in the sixth and worked the final 1 1/3 innings, shutting out UNR on no hits and no walks while striking out two.

Bressler was charged with seven runs on eight hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings. The freshman struck out two.

Kenzi Goins and Kwynn Warner each hit a solo home run for the Wolf Pack, who trailed 3-0 after three innings and 4-3 after five. They answered the Rebels’ three-run sixth with four runs in the bottom of the inning.

Dallas Millwood went 2-for-4 with a double for UNR.

MEN’S GOLF

Senior Harry Hall was named Mountain West player of the year, the third straight year and 14th time overall that a Rebel has gained that designation, and Hall, sophomore Jack Trent and freshman David Rauch are three of the 12 members of the all-league team.

Hall, an all-league pick for a third straight season, led the Mountain West with a scoring average of 70.97 strokes per round in 33 rounds. The native of Hayle, England, has been the medalist at two meets and has six top-20 finishes in 11 events, including four top-10s and three top-fives.

Trent, who is from Brisbane, Australia, and attended high school in Las Vegas, has a 71.67 scoring average in 30 rounds with one title and five top-20 finishes in 10 events.

Rauch, from Berlin, Germany, has a 72.09 scoring average in 33 rounds, with two top-10 finishes.

BASEBALL

At Houston, the scheduled opener of a three-game nonconference series between the Rebels (25-21) and host Cougars (27-18) was canceled Friday because of inclement weather.