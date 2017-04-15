UNLV roundup: Softball team’s big rally throttles UNR

Payton Squier, shown last month, hit one of UNLV's two home runs Friday in the Rebels' 20-6 loss to San Diego State at Wilson Stadium. (UNLV)

Brianna Gatlin’s two-run double highlighted an eight-run fifth inning for UNLV, which overcame a seven-run deficit after two innings and cruised to a 12-7 victory over UNR in a Mountain West softball game Friday in Reno.

Janine Petmecky went 4-for-5 with two RBIs for the Rebels (21-18, 4-7), who had a 20-9 edge in hits.

Gatlin and Myranda Bueno had three hits apiece, Justin Federe had two doubles and scored twice, and Kylie Rasmussen homered for UNLV.

Aaliya Gibson and Raquel Martinez each had a triple and a single for the Wolf Pack (21-17, 7-7), and Erika Hansen had a home run, two RBIs and two runs.

BASEBALL

At Wilson Stadium, Andrew Brown had a home run, two doubles and four RBIs for San Diego State, which had six players with at least three hits and four with at least four RBIs in its 20-6 blitz of UNLV.

Andrew Trejo went 4-for-6 with a double, four RBIs and three runs, and David Hensley went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and three runs for the Aztecs (25-11, 11-5 Mountain West), who had a 24-10 edge in hits.

Dean Nevarez went 3-for-5 with a double, five RBIs and three runs, Danny Sheehan went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Jordan Verdon went 4-for-5 with a double for San Diego State, which scored in every inning but the sixth and ninth.

Vince Taormina and Cody Howard had two hits apiece for the Rebels (13-24, 7-10), and Payton Squier and Ernie De La Trinidad each homered.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Albuquerque, N.M., Jakob Amilon and Alexandr Cozbinov won from the top two singles slots, and each were part of a doubles victory in helping UNLV (15-7, 3-2 Mountain West) to a 4-2 triumph over New Mexico (10-11, 3-2).

Amilon pulled out a 6-1, 7-6 (8) win over Bart Van Leijsen, and Cozbinov rallied to edge Ricky Hernandez-Tong 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Ruben Alberts downed Lawrence Perrin 7-6 (2), 6-3 for the Rebels’ other singles win.

Amilon teamed with Evaldo Neto to win in doubles, and Cozbinov teamed with Richard Solberg for a 7-6 (2) doubles victory.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Anna Bogoslavets and Paola Artiga each posted a straight-sets singles victory and teamed for a doubles win to help UNLV (15-7, 4-1 Mountain West) to a 5-2 triumph over UNR (7-8, 1-1).

Aiwen Zhu, En-Pei Huang and Jovana Kenic each won a straight-set singles match for the Rebels.