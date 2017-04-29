UNLV roundup: Tennis teams notch shutouts in league tourney quarterfinals

Anna Bogoslavets, shown last year, notched a singles win and was part of a doubles victory Friday to help UNLV to a 4-0 triumph over Utah State in a Mountain West championship quarterfinal. (Stephen Nowland/NCAA)

Anna Bogoslavets, En-Pei Huang and Paola Artiga each won in singles and were part of a doubles victory Friday to lead the top-seeded UNLV women’s tennis team to a 4-0 triumph over No. 8 seed Utah State (13-11) in a Mountain West championship quarterfinal at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

All the singles wins for the defending champion Rebels (17-7) came in straight sets. Huang teamed with Aiwen Zhu for a 6-0 doubles victory, and Artiga and Bogoslavets combined for a 7-5 doubles win.

UNLV next faces No. 4 seed Wyoming (18-3) in a semifinal at 10 a.m. Saturday.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Boise, Idaho, Richard Solberg won in singles and was part of a doubles victory to lead No. 3 seed UNLV to a 4-0 triumph over No. 6 seed UNR (8-13) in a Mountain West championship quarterfinal.

Jakob Amilon and Evaldo Neto joined Soberg with straight-sets singles victories for the Rebels (18-8). Solberg and Alexandr Cozbinov teamed for a doubles win, and Ruben Alberts and Adam Gage-Brown combined for a doubles triumph.

UNLV next faces No. 2 seed Fresno State (18-12) in a semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday.

BASEBALL

At Bellevue, Wash., Nick Ames and Justin Jones each hit an RBI double to back Alan Strong, who pitched seven strong innings, to lead UNLV to a 4-3 nonconference win over Seattle.

Strong (5-4) held the Redhawks (13-26-1) to two runs on eight hits and no walks and struck out six as the Rebels (17-28) won their third straight.

Bryson Stott had a run-scoring groundout and Austin Anderson an RBI single on either side of Ames’ RBI double in the second inning, putting UNLV up 3-0.

Jones’ run-scoring double in the eighth gave the Rebels a 4-2 lead. He finished 2-for-3.

Griffin Andreychuck went 3-for-4 with a double for Seattle, which held a 9-7 edge in hits. Dalton Hurd hit a solo home run in the second for the Redhawks, and Chase Wells added an RBI double.

Seattle starter Jake Prizina (4-2), a Spanish Springs High School product, gave up four runs on six hits and one walk and struck out four in seven innings.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Miranda Rohleder and Morgan Howe hit consecutive RBI singles in the ninth inning to lift Fresno State to a 6-4 win over UNLV.

Brianna Gatlin hit a three-run homer in the third for the Rebels (23-21, 6-10), who led 4-2 after three innings. Gatlin and Justine Federe each had two hits for UNLV.

Lindsey Willmon hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and Willmon, Malia Rivers, Rohleder and Howe each had two hits for the Bulldogs (27-20, 7-8), who had a 10-8 edge in hits. Howe drove in two runs, and Rivers scored twice.

Both starting pitchers went the distance. Fresno State sophomore Kamalani Dung (18-12) gave up four runs on eight hits and one walk and struck out seven.

Morgan Ettinger (12-13) permitted six runs, three earned, on 10 hits and three walks and struck out four for UNLV.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Irvine, Calif., Ayana Gales placed third in the long jump, one of four top-eight finishes for UNLV on the first day of the Steve Scott Invitational.

Gales’ personal-best measurement of 21 feet, 0.25 inches placed her third on the program’s all-time outdoor performance list.

Jaela Williams was sixth in the long jump (19 feet, 6 inches), Nikki Regalado was sixth in the 5,000-meter run (17 minutes, 39.34 seconds), and Stella Clemens was seventh in the javelin throw (127 feet, 6.5 inches).