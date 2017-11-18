UNLV roundup: Thriller ends Scarlet & Gray World Series

Jack Wold hit two solo home runs, and Dillon Johnson had a three-run triple to rally Thing 2 to a 7-6 victory over Thing 1 in the finale of the three-game Scarlet & Gray World Series on Friday at Wilson Stadium.

Max Smith (9), shown in March 2016, went 4-for-9 with two home runs and five RBIs over three games and was named MVP of UNLV's Scarlet & Gray World Series. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jack Wold hit two solo home runs, and Dillon Johnson had a three-run triple to rally Thing 2 to a 7-6 victory over Thing 1 in the finale of the three-game Scarlet & Gray World Series on Friday at Wilson Stadium.

Thing 1 won the series’ first two games.

Nick Ames hit a three-run homer in the second inning to stake Thing 1 to a 5-0 lead.

Wold hit his first homer in the bottom of the inning, which included Johnson’s bases-clearing hit to pull Thing 2 within 5-4.

Wold went deep again in the third, and Bryce Bullock homered in the fourth to give Thing 2 a lead it didn’t relinquish. Nick Rodriguez had an RBI single in the fifth to push Thing 2’s lead to 7-5.

Max Smith, named tournament MVP, homered in the ninth for Thing 1, and Caleb Summerhays was stranded at second after drawing a walk and stealing a base.

Paul Richy notched the win with two innings of scoreless relief. He allowed two hits and one walk and struck out one.

Tevita Gerber was charged with the loss after giving up two runs on two hits over two innings.

Smith went 4-for-9 in the series with two home runs, a double, five RBIs and three runs.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Buchanan Natatorium, Sofia Carnevale, Kate Afanasyeva and Mykalla Fielding notched victories to help the UNLV women’s team stay in second place after the second day of the seven-team, three-day UNLV Invitational. The Rebels men’s team is in third.

Carnevale won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 1.75 seconds and teamed with Afanasyeva, Kyndall Phillips and Sara Delay to place second in the 200 medley relay in 1:40.49.

Afanasyeva won the 100 backstroke in 54.59 seconds, and Phillips placed second in 55.01 seconds. Afanasyeva also placed third in the 100 butterfly in 54.76 seconds.

Fielding placed first in 1-meter diving with a score of 260.095, and Josauli Lacuesta placed third (224.40).

Lauren Smith was third in the 200 freestyle in 1:51.48 and teamed with Carnevale, Sydney Shuette and Delay to place fourth in the 800 freestyle relay in 7:35.79.

For the men, Jesse Cawley placed first in 3-meter diving with a score of 320.35, and Mark Theall, Brad Gonzales, Grant Norgan and Forrest Beesley placed fourth in the 800 freestyle relay in 6:37.49.

UC Santa Barbara paces the women’s field with 699 points, followed by UNLV (619), Pacific (440), Cal Baptist (266), Brigham Young (251), Cal Poly (230) and Cal State Bakersfield (171).

UC Santa Barbara also leads the men with 621.5 points, followed by Pacific (511.5), UNLV (456), Cal Baptist (396), Cal Poly (353), BYU (164) and Cal State Bakersfield (151).

The meet concludes Saturday.