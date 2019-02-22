UNLV roundup: Trent, Rauch pace men’s golf team in Hawaii

Sophomore Jack Trent and freshman David Rauch each shot even-par 72 to lead UNLV to a tie for 12th after one round of the 20-team John Burns Intercollegiate men’s golf tournament Thursday in Lihue, Hawaii.

The Rebels were at 2-over 290, 10 strokes behind pace-setting Brigham Young in a tightly packed field in the 43rd annual event. BYU junior Peter Kuest was tied for the lead with Washington State junior Daniel Kolar at 6-under 66. Trent and Rauch were tied for 31st in the 114-player field.

Also for the Rebels, junior Justin Kim and freshman Marco Trstenjak were tied for 42nd at 1-over 73, and senior Harry Hall was tied for 57th at 2-over 74.

BYU was at 8-under 280, followed by Texas A&M (281), Arizona State (282), Saint Mary’s (284), Duke (285) and New Mexico (287) in the top six.

North Carolina and UC Santa Barbara were tied for seventh at even-par 288, and Arizona, Grand Canyon and Fresno State were tied for ninth at 289.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Minneapolis, Carissa Armijo placed second in the 500-yard freestyle, and fellow freshman Montse Moreno was second in 3-meter diving for the Rebels, who are eighth at the midway point of the 10-team Mountain West Championships.

Armijo finished in 4 minutes, 46.90 seconds, and Moreno scored 361.20 points. Also for UNLV, sophomore Caitlyn Schreiber placed eighth in the 50 freestyle in 23.0 seconds.

UNR leads the team standings with 530.5 points, followed by San Diego State (528), Boise State (485), New Mexico (316), Fresno State (311.5), Colorado State (251.5), Wyoming (241.5), UNLV (213.5), San Jose State (186.5) and Air Force (176).

TRACK AND FIELD

At Albuquerque, N.M., Stella Clemens placed fifth in the pentathlon for the Rebels, who were tied for seventh after the first day of the three-day, 11-team Mountain West Indoor Championships.

Clemens amassed 3,681 points in her five-discipline event. She placed first in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 43 feet, 5.25 inches and took sixth in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 29.29 seconds) and seventh in the high jump (5 feet, 3.25 inches).

Kara Smith, Alexis Surrell, Yamilet Biggers and Emma Wahlenmaier placed 12th in the distance relay in 12:31.02.

Utah State is atop the team standings with 17 points, with Colorado State and Fresno State tied for second with 11 points apiece. Next are Boise State (10), San Diego State (eight), New Mexico State (eight), UNLV (four), UNR (four) and Wyoming (three). Neither San Jose State nor Air Force scored points Thursday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Sophomore guard Bailey Thomas was voted to the Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic All-District VIII second team, the first Lady Rebel to gain all-district honors since Brittany Halberg 2008-09.

A Centennial product, Thomas is a three-time member of the Dean’s List, majoring in accounting, with a 3.96 grade-point average.

Thomas is in her first season with the Lady Rebels after transferring to UNLV from West Virginia in the summer of 2017. She received her first start with the Lady Rebels on Dec. 6 and has started ever since.

Thomas’ 25 steals rank third on the team. Her defensive play has helped UNLV rank second in the Mountain West in field-goal percentage defense.

District VIII includes schools in Nevada, Utah, California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Alaska and Hawaii.