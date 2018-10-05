UNLV roundup: Volleyball team handles San Jose State

Mariena Hayden had 18 kills, nine digs and 21 points to help UNLV to a 3-1 win over San Jose State in a Mountain West volleyball match Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

Mariena Hayden had 18 kills, nine digs and 21 points to help UNLV to a 3-1 win over San Jose State in a Mountain West volleyball match Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

Kate Brennan had nine kills with a match-best .471 hitting percentage, five blocks and 13 points for the Rebels (12-5, 3-2), who won by scores of 25-19, 27-25, 26-28, 25-21 in halting a two-match skid.

Antonette Rolda had 44 assists and 10 digs, Shania Scott 15 digs and Thea Sweder nine kills for UNLV.

Latahevai Lousi had 12 kills and 12 points, Luiza Andrade 28 digs, Kaitlynn Zdroik 21 assists and Ryann Thomison 10 kills for the Spartans (6-8, 1-4).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Pacific Palisades, Calif., Aiwen Zhu and En-Pei Huang, ranked No. 37 nationally, lost to Vanderbilt’s Fernanda Contreras and Summer Dvorak 8-5 in a first-round doubles match in the main draw of the ITA All-American Championships, dropping to Friday’s consolation bracket.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Janelle Nguyen, a 2017 UNLV graduate, was re-elected to serve on the 10-member USA Swimming Athletes Executive Committee as the programming and events chair for another year.