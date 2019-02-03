UNLV roundup: Wheatley, Lady Rebels dominate Utah State

Nikki Wheatley had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead UNLV past Utah State 77-56 in a Mountain West women’s basketball game Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV guard Nikki Wheatley, center, shown in March, had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists Saturday in the Lady Rebels' 77-56 home win over Utah State. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

Katie Powell had 14 points and Paris Strawther 11 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Rebels (7-13, 5-4), who shot 49.2 percent. Shannon Dufficy had 26 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (10-10, 5-4), who were outrebounded 38-24.

UNLV led 24-11 after one quarter, 40-28 at halftime and 55-45 entering the fourth quarter.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Phoenix, freshman Ivan Zukov won three events and junior Hayden Hemmens two to lead the men’s team past Grand Canyon 152-145, and freshmen Filio Raftopoulou and Carissa Armijo each won two events to help the women’s team rout the Antelopes 185-101.

Zukov won the 100-yard breaststroke in 56.90 seconds, the 200 breaststroke in 2 minutes, 3.10 seconds and the 400 individual medley in 4:00.38. Hemmens won the 200 freestyle in 1:38.44 and the 500 freestyle in 4:38.40.

Raftopoulou won the 1,000 freestyle in 10:30.38 and the 500 freestyle in 5:03.52, and Armijo won the 200 freestyle in 1:50.85 and the 400 individual medley in 4:29.51.

Also winning for the women were Kate Afanasyeva (100 breaststroke, 55.50 seconds), Gabby Lizzul (200 butterfly, 2:06.95), Caitlyn Schreiber (50 freestyle, 23.82 seconds), Julia Filippova (100 freestyle, 51.87 seconds), Chrysoula Gatsios (1-meter diving, 261.98 points) and Montse Moreno (3-meter diving, 281.10).

Schreiber and Filippova also teamed with Ava Haase and Eva Kim to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:35.26.

Other winners for the men were Wyatt Marsalek (1,000 freestyle, 9:42.74), and Tazman Abramowicz (3-meter diving, 337.35).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At College Station, Texas, Aiwen Zhu, Izumi Asano, En-Pei Huang and Connie Li each won in singles and were part of a doubles victory to lead the Rebels (2-2) to a 6-1 rout of Lamar (1-5).

Zhu won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Huang for a 6-1 victory at No. 1 doubles. Asano won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3 singles and teamed with Li for a 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles.

Huang won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles, Connie Li won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 5 singles, and Samantha Li won 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-4) at No. 6 singles.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Eric Samuelsson, Jordan Sauer, Clayton Alenik and Tom Ciszewski won in singles to lead the Rebels (4-0) to a 4-2 victory over Hawaii (2-2).

Samuelsson won 6-2, 7-6 (6) at No. 2, Sauer won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 4, Alenik won 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 at No. 5, and Ciszewski won 6-2, 7-6 (4) at No. 6.

Another scheduled match, against UC Riverside (3-4), was rained out and moved to 1 p.m. Sunday.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Albuquerque, N.M., Destiny Smith-Barnett won the 60-meter dash in 7.20 seconds, her third win in as many indoor meets this season, in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic.

Gizelle Reid, Alexis Surrell, Amari Prude and Najia Hudspeth placed second in the 1,600 relay in a season-best 3 minutes, 43.89 seconds.

Jonon Young placed fourth in the triple jump with a personal-best 40 feet, 4.25 inches, and Kaysha Love was fourth in the 60.