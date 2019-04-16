UNLV roundup: Women’s golf 4th after Mountain West 1st round

(Getty Images)

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — UNLV sophomores Cathy Liu and Polly Mack each shot 2-over 74 to help put the Rebels in fourth place after the first round of the Mountain West Championship on Monday at Mission Hills Country Club.

UNLV finished at 22-over 310, 11 shots behind leader San Jose State (11-over 299). San Diego State (15 over) is in second, and UNR (17 over) is third.

Liu and Mack are tied for fifth in the individual race. Fresno State’s Brigitte Thibault leads after a 1-under 71.

The tournament continues Tuesday.

BASEBALL

UNLV junior shortstop Bryson Stott was named Mountain West Player of the Week for the second straight week after batting .533 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

A Rebel has taken the honor for four straight weeks. Sophomore first baseman Jack-Thomas Wold won the two weeks before Stott.

UNLV next hosts Grand Canyon at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday at Wilson Stadium.