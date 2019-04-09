MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Women’s golf team in 17th at Silverado tourney

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2019 - 7:57 pm
 

NAPA, Calif. — The UNLV women’s golf team shot 28-over 316 to sit in 17th place at 43-over 619 after the second round of the Silverado Showdown at Silverado Resort and Spa.

Northwestern leads at even-par 576, and the Wildcats’ Brooke Riley leads the individual race at 4-under 140 after a second straight 70.

UNLV sophomore Polly Mack shot a second straight 2-over 74 to sit in a tie for 16th.

The tournament concludes Tuesday.

Baseball

UNLV junior shortstop Bryson Stott was named Mountain West Player of the Week after hitting .368 with seven runs and seven RBIs.

