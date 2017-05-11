UNLV roundup: Women’s golf team places 14th in regional

UNLV senior Alexandra Kaui, shown in 2015, tied for 45th in helping the Rebels place 14th in the NCAA Lubbock Regional (R. Marsh Starks/UNLV)

The UNLV women’s golf team shot its best round of the tournament Wednesday, a 5-over-par 293, to place 14th in the NCAA Lubbock (Texas) Regional in its final meet of the season.

The Rebels finished at 41-over 905 in the 18-team, 96-player event.

Senior Alexandra Kaui paced UNLV at 9-over 225 to tie for 45th. Sophomore Elizabeth Prior had five birdies en route to a final-round 1-under 71 that left her at 11-over 227 and tied for 59th.

Rounding out the Rebels’ scores were senior Harley Dubsky (229, tied for 66th), junior Mackenzie Raim (231, tied for 70th) and sophomore Alyssa Getty (236, tied for 80th).

No. 7 Arizona State, with the tournament’s top three individuals, won with 22-under 842 — 21 shots better than runner-up Furman.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Logan, Utah, sophomore Stella Clemens placed first in the shot put with a personal-best 43-foot, 7-inch effort and is fourth in the heptathlon through four events in the Mountain West Outdoor Championships.

Clemens also had personal bests in three other events while placing fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (14.57 seconds), tied for fifth in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) and seventh in the 200 (25.78 seconds).

Clemens will participate in the long jump, javelin and 800 on Thursday.

ACADEMICS

UNLV earned perfect single-year NCAA Academic Progress Rate scores of 1,000 in women’s golf, women’s basketball, softball, women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and volleyball, according to data released Wednesday for the 2015-16 academic year.