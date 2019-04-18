UNLV roundup: Women’s golf team third in league championship

UNLV sophomore Polly Mack tied for sixth at 9-over-par 225 in the Mountain West women’s golf championship in Rancho Mirage, California, to lead the Rebels, who fell seven strokes short in their bid for a fourth straight league title.

UNLV shot 40-over 911 to place third behind San Diego State (904) and UNR (905) and just ahead of San Jose State (912) in the nine-team field. Fresno State sophomore Brigitte Thibault was the wire-to-wire medalist at 1-over 217, two shots better than the runners-up in the 45-golfer field.

San Diego State sophomore Sara Kjellker and San Jose State freshman Andrea Oon tied for second at 3-over 219.

Also for the Rebels, senior Shannon Oh tied for 11th at 13-over 229, senior Elizabeth Prior was 14th at 15-over 231, sophomore Cathy Liu tied for 20th at 18-over 234, and freshman Veronica Joels tied for 25th at 20-over 236.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Azusa, Calif., senior Stella Clemens, sophomore Zoe Gilbertson and freshman Grace Moore competed for the Rebels on the opening day of the three-day Bryan Clay Invitational.

Clemens and Gilbertson each finished four disciplines of the heptathlon, and Moore placed 25th in the 10,000-meter run in 41 minutes, 10.00 seconds.

Clemens placed fourth in her group in the shot put (39 feet, 6 1/2 inches), tied for ninth in the high jump (5 feet, 4 1/2 inches) and was 15th in the 100 hurdles (14.70 seconds) and the 200 (26.17 seconds).

Gilbertson placed 12th in her group in the high jump (4 feet, 8 1/4 inches), 13th in the 100 hurdles (16.54 seconds), 14th in the shot put (28 feet, 2 3/4 inches) and 16th in the 200 (28.08 seconds).