UNLV senior Aiwen Zhu is ranked 49th in singles, and Zhu and sophomore En-Pei Huang are 37th in doubles in the Oracle ITA national preseason rankings.

Aiwen Zhu, shown in May, is the reigning Mountain West player of the year after going 27-10 last season for UNLV. (Tim Nwachukwu/NCAA)

Zhu, the reigning Mountain West player of the year, went 27-10 last season, including a win at the NCAA Championships, and has a career mark of 74-25. Zhu and Huang went 24-8 last season, when they finished ranked No. 80.

The Rebels open their season with the UNLV Fall Invitational on Sept. 21-23 at Fertitta Tennis Complex.