UNLV roundups: Tennis teams set for league tournament

The UNLV women’s tennis team, which finished undefeated in league play to earn the regular-season title, heads to Boise, Idaho, for the Mountain West Championship, slated for Thursday through Sunday.

The top-seeded Rebels (14-5, 5-0) open play at 9 a.m. Friday in a quarterfinal against the winner of Thursday’s opening-round match between No. 8 seed UNR (9-8, 1-3) and No. 9 seed New Mexico (9-10, 2-3).

This spring marked the second straight and fifth overall regular-season title in UNLV women’s tennis history, all under coach Kevin Cory. The Rebels also have won more Mountain West tournament crowns — five — than any other team.

Since the event’s inception in 2000, Cory has guided UNLV to a 32-13 mark in the tournament. The Rebels have advanced to at least the semifinals in eavery season except three, winning titles in 2000, 2002, 2008, 2013 and 2016.

MEN’S TENNIS

The Rebels (13-9, 3-4), seeded fourth for the Mountain West Championship, face fifth-seeded UNR (15-7, 3-4) in a tournament quarterfinal at noon Thursday in San Diego. The event runs through Saturday.