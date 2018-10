Colorado State ended the UNLV volleyball team’s nine-match home win streak, defeating the Rebels 15-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 on Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV women's volleyball (UNLV Photo Services)

Sophomore Mariena Hayden became UNLV’s all-time leader in aces (119) in the loss. She led the Rebels (15-7, 7-3 Mountain West) with six aces in the match and 16 kills.

Colorado State (16-6, 8-2) extended its win streak to five.