UNLV women’s basketball falls in home tournament

Makenna Woodfolk scored 19 points, and Hawaii held off the UNLV women’s basketball team 66-61 in overtime Wednesday in the Duel in the Desert at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV Lady Rebels head basketball coach Kathy Olivier reacts during their NCAA women's college basketball game against Mississippi State at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Nikki Wheatley had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Rebels (1-9), who erased an 18-point halftime deficit and nearly won in regulation.

UNLV scored the first 12 points of the fourth quarter to take its first lead at 50-49 with 5:28 to play. The Lady Rebels led by two with 13 seconds left, but Tia Kanoa scored on a baseline layup with five seconds left to force overtime for Hawaii (4-7).

Latecia Smith contributed 17 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Lady Rebels.

UNLV will play in the consolation game of the Rebel Division of the tournament at noon Friday against the winner of Thursday’s noon game between Florida and Utah.

In the Desert Division of the tournament, Kansas defeated Washington State 71-63, and Northwestern beat Wichita State 65-43.

Kansas plays Northwestern for the Desert title at 5 p.m. Thursday. Washington State and Wichita State meet in the consolation game at 2:30 p.m.

