(Thinkstock)

BOULDER CITY — Elizabeth Prior shot rounds of 68 and 74 to help the UNLV women’s golf team take a 24-shot lead after the first two rounds of the Battle at Boulder Creek on Monday at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

Prior holds the individual lead at 2 under, followed by teammates Veronica Joels (75-69, even par) and Polly Mack (75-73, 4 over).

The Rebels shot 6-over 582 (292-290) overall, well ahead of Southern Illinois (606, 30 over).

The final round is Tuesday.