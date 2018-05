UNLV’s women’s golf and volleyball programs were recognized by the NCAA on Wednesday for finishing in the top 10 of their sports for their Academic Progress Rate scores. Both sports had perfect multiyear scores of 1,000.

UNLV's Alexis Patterson sets up teammate Elsa Descamps. Photo courtesy of UNLV.

It’s the fourth consecutive year the women’s golf program has been honored for its APR mark and the first time since 2008 for volleyball.

The full APR report will be released next Wednesday.

