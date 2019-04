(Getty Images)

The UNLV women’s tennis team will face Texas Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday in Los Angeles.

The third-seeded Rebels (17-6) won the Mountain West regular-season and tournament titles. The No. 2 seed Red Raiders (17-8) earned an at-large bid from the Big 12.

The winner will take on the winner of host Southern California (18-7) and Illinois State (20-6) in the second round Sunday.