UNLV announces hiring of Kevin Kruger, 2 other assistant coaches

UNLV officially announced Friday the hiring of its three assistant basketball coaches — Tim Buckley, Kevin Kruger and DeMarlo Slocum.

Buckley was a scout with the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves for the past two years. He previously was an assistant at Indiana, Marquette and Iowa and the head coach at Ball State from 2000 to 2006.

Kruger, the point guard on the 2007 UNLV team that made the Sweet 16, spent the past three seasons at Oklahoma. He coached under his dad, Lon, the Rebels’ coach from 2004 to 2011. Kruger also was an assistant at Northern Arizona from 2014 to 2016.

Slocum is a Las Vegas native who played at Eldorado High School and later formed and coached the Las Vegas Prospects AAU team. He was on Utah’s staff the past eight seasons and previously coached at Southern California and Colorado State.

“Thrilled about our coaching staff,” first-year UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “It was very important to me that we brought in coaches that had great character and work ethic, that were guys that had been part of championship programs and winning and had developed guys that had gone on to play at the next level.”

