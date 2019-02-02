UNLV blown out again in 82-65 loss at Utah State

UNLV suffered its third consecutive blowout loss, falling 82-65 to Utah State on Saturday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies talks to his players during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Rebels (11-10, 5-4 Mountain West) have lost each of those three games by 17 points.

Joel Ntambwe led UNLV with 18 points, and Kris Clyburn and Amauri Hardy each scored 14.

Utah State (17-5, 7-2) won its season-best sixth game in a row. Sam Merrill led the Aggies with 20 points.

