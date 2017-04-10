UNLV expects to announce finalists for AD opening early next week

UNLV Director of Athletics Tina Kunzer-Murphy, center, listens while new UNLV men's basketball coach Marvin Menzies speaks during a press conference at Mendenhall Center on Friday, April 22, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV officials will continue to interview candidates for the athletic director’s position this week, and hope to announce a list of finalists by early next week.

“We’re making great progress with the athletics director search. We had a series of productive meetings over the weekend with candidates for the position, and we’ll further narrow the field as we continue conversations this week,” search committee chairwoman Nancy Rapoport said in a statement.

“These candidates have strong and varied experience at the highest levels of college athletics, and each would be an asset to UNLV. While we understand the interest in the search, we also want to be respectful of the candidates involved in the process, and expect to provide an update early next week.”

Once the field is narrowed down, the hiring process should move quickly before UNLV president Len Jessup names a replacement for Tina Kunzer-Murphy, whose contracts ends June 30. She then will move to the UNLV Foundation.

