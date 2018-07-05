3-star QB passes on New Mexico, chooses UNLV

Travis Mumphrey Jr., a three-star dual-threat quarterback from the New Orleans area, committed to UNLV on Thursday. He previously pledged to play football at New Mexico.

UNLV football helmets and ball at Sam Boyd Stadium on August 7, 2017. (R. Marsh Starks / UNLV Creative Services)

Travis Mumphrey Jr., a three-star quarterback from John Ehret High School in the New Orleans area, had committed to one Mountain West football team.

Mumphrey changed his mind, but decided to stay in the conference, announcing Thursday he had chosen UNLV. His previous commitment was to New Mexico.

Sittin' Gucci Row like they say up at UNLV Young Rebel, Young Money nothin' you could tell me, Paperwork takin' too long, maybe they don't understand me I'll compromise if I have to, I gotta stay with the family @Drake

#504✈️702.. pic.twitter.com/OuCGijx3qe — Travis Mumphrey Jr. (@_Doughboytravis) July 5, 2018

“I decided that it’s in my best interest to consider that I’m not only making a 4 year decision, but a 40+ year decision,” Mumphrey posted on Twitter. “That’s how I’ve went about my recruiting process, and it’s led me to one school. I am proud to announce that I am 110% committed to The University of Nevada Las Vegas.”

He specifically thanked Rebels coach Tony Sanchez and defensive coordinator Tim Skipper in addition to the other UNLV coaches “for giving me this opportunity. This University offered me a plethora of opportunities after football, and that’s what stood out the most to me.”

Mumphrey (6 feet 2 inches, 185 pounds) also reportedly received scholarship offers from Arizona, Arkansas State and Louisiana-Monroe among others. Rivals and 247Sports each rate him as a three-star prospect.

He is a dual-threat quarterback. Last season’s statistics were not available, but in 2016, Mumphrey passed for 1,238 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 727 yards and eight TDs.

Mumphrey is the sixth commitment of UNLV’s 2019 recruiting class.

