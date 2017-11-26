3 takeaways from the UNLV-UNR game

Three takeaways from the UNLV football team’s 23-16 loss to UNR on Saturday at Reno’s Mackay Stadium.

UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Mike Hughes Jr. (99) and defensive back Jericho Flowers (7) tackle Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) during the second half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) scores a touchdown against the UNLV Rebels during the second half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) scores a touchdown against the UNLV Rebels during the second half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) heads for the end zone against the UNLV Rebels during the second half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) stands up in the pocket and avoids a tackle during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) carries the football against the UNLV Rebels during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. (10) makes a catch against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown with UNLV Rebels running back Tyree Jackson (26) during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) runs with the football during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) runs with the football against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Mike Hughes Jr. (99) and defensive back Jericho Flowers (7) tackle Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) during the second half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell coaches from the sideline as his players look on during the second half of their game against the UNLV Rebels in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack linebacker Austin Paulhus (50) sacks UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) during the second half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Ty Gangi (6) throws the football during the first half of their game against the UNLV Rebels in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels defensive line coach Tony Samuel, right, and head coach Tony Sanchez coach from the sideline as defensive back Greg Francis (23) looks on during the first half of their game in Reno, Nevada, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) gets tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Daniel Brown (25) as other defenders swarm in during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) throws the football before being tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive end Malik Reed (90) during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels running back Xzaviar Campbell (35) runs with the football and is tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Ahki Muhammad (3) during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) runs with the football during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) runs with the football during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) prepares to throw the football during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver Wyatt Demps (19) celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Andrew Celis (83), offensive lineman Sean Krepsz (64), offensive lineman Clifford Porter (65) and Nevada Wolf Pack offensive lineman Austin Corbett (73) during the first half of their game against the UNLV Rebels in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nov 25, 2017; Reno, NV, USA; Nevada linebacker Lawson Hall (30) takes a knee after Nevada defeated ULNV in the state rivalry game 26-16 at MacKay Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lance Iversen-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 25, 2017; Reno, NV, USA; Members of the Nevada Wolf Pack football team pose for photos with the Fremont Cannon after they defeated 23-16 at MacKay Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lance Iversen-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 25, 2017; Reno, NV, USA; Members of the Nevada Wolf Pack football team pull the Fremont Cannon onto the field after they defeated 23-16 at MacKay Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lance Iversen-USA TODAY Sports

RENO — Three takeaways from the UNLV football team’s 23-16 loss to UNR on Saturday at Mackay Stadium:

1. UNLV has only itself to blame for not making a bowl.

The season-opening loss to Howard, in which UNLV was a 45-point favorite, figured to hang over the Rebels’ heads all season, and it did. Even in the aftermath of the occasional victory over an Idaho or a Fresno State, that defeat lingered like foot odor in a crowded locker room. UNLV spent all season trying to make up for it.

The Rebels almost did, and probably would have, but blew a 27-0 lead at Air Force. And lost to a down Brigham Young team. And, finally, lost at a UNR team that hasn’t been this bad since the turn of the century.

If any one of those games had gone the other way, the Rebels would be bowl eligible for the first time in four years and the second in 17.

“It’s been a good year and a frustrating year,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. “We left a lot of games out there we could’ve won. The one thing our guys have done is given themselves a chance each and every week to go win games. The frustrating thing is a lot of those games we haven’t won, so now the next transition as we move forward is … can we learn to close the door? Can we learn to sustain? Can we be more efficient throughout the course of the game?

“It’s not a mountain anymore in things we need to get better at. It’s margins that we need to get better at. If we do that, we have a chance to be a pretty good football team in the future.”

2. The season was a disappointment but not a failure.

It’s difficult to take much good from the season at this point, but in taking an overall look, the Rebels continued to make progress.

UNLV for the first time increased its victory total for the third year in a row. Sanchez has 12 victories in his three years, and previous coaches Mike Sanford (16) and Bobby Hauck (15) barely won that many games in five seasons each.

That’s not to say all is well with the program. Losing to UNR was a major missed opportunity, and Sanchez will need to get to a bowl next season. Because another loss like this a year from now, and it will be a disappointment and a failure.

3. Changes need to be made.

Sanchez will have to decide whether some assistants will be moved out or around, but something needs to be done, especially on defense.

When the defense had to make stops this season and again on Saturday, who really thought it would?

Exactly.

“You can talk about the future and where we’re going and things like that,” Sanchez said. “That’s a conversation for probably a week from now, but today, it’s about those (players) over there and the senior class.”

The time, though, is coming.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.