5 BYU players to watch at UNLV

East Carolina's Devin Anderson (25) is pulled down from behind by BYU's Fred Warner (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Five Brigham Young football players to watch when the Cougars play UNLV at Sam Boyd Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday:

1. Linebacker Fred Warner, senior. Leads BYU with 76 tackles, which includes nine for loss. Also led team in tackles last season, making 86. Has broken up three passes.

2. Defensive end Sione Takitaki, junior. His 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks each lead the Cougars. Also best on the team with four quarterback hits.

3. Tight end Matt Bushman, freshman. Is third nationally among tight ends with 40 catches. Also has 401 yards and two touchdowns, and led the Cougars in reception yards in four games.

4. Cornerback Dayan Ghanwoloku, sophomore. Has a team-best two interceptions, returning them for a total of 105 yards. Tied for BYU lead with five pass breakups.

5. Running back Squally Canada, junior. Averages 5.0 yards per carry, and tops the team with 333 yards rushing. Also has rushed for three touchdowns.

