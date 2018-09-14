Breaking down the UNLV-Prairie View A&M game on Saturday

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) carries the ball during a game against the UTEP Miners at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV leads at halftime 38-10. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) runs down the sideline at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV won 52-24. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Quarterbacks

UNLV’s Armani Rogers hasn’t done anything to ease concerns about his accuracy, but he continues to make big plays. Five of his 18 completions (on 40 attempts) have been touchdowns, and he averages 6.6 yards per carry. Jalen Morton also is a dual threat for Prairie View A&M, leading an offense that averages 33.3 points.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Running backs

Lexington Thomas by himself is worth the price of admission to Rebels games. He averages 8.5 yards per carry and has rushed for three touchdowns. Plus, his backups average 7.3, 6.9 and 5.1 yards per carry. And then there is the Panthers’ Dawonya Tucker, who has broken 200 yards in each of the past two games and is picking up 10.2 yards per rush.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Receivers

No one player has emerged for the Rebels, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. This is a capable group that can make big plays. Tristen Wallace leads Prairie View with 14 catches for 253 yards, an 18.1 average. Teammate Jeffery Rector averages 19.4 yards, having made seven receptions for 136 yards.

■ Advantage: Prairie View A&M

Offensive line

UNLV has injuries concerns in its interior with Sid Acosta (hamstring) and Zack Singer (ankle) questionable. The Rebels, though, are in better position to absorb personnel losses than in past seasons. The Panthers also have received strong play from their line, helping the run game average 5.9 yards per carry.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Defensive line

UNLV has had stretches where it has played really well up front and others where opposing offenses have created their share of holes. The Rebels need to greatly improve the 6.5 yards per rush they allow. Prairie View’s Willie Green has 3.5 tackles for loss, including half a sack, and the Panthers allow 4.8 yards per rush.

■ Advantage: Prairie View A&M

Linebackers

Gabe McCoy is off to a fantastic start for UNLV, already having registered five tackles for loss. Teammate Bailey Laolagi has 2.5 tackles for loss, and combined they have 2.5 sacks. Javin White has been a playmaker with an interception and two pass breakups. Isaac Claiborne (28) and Anthony Stubbs (19) are Prairie View’s top two tacklers.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Secondary

Rebels cornerback Jericho Flowers has broken up two passes and is sticking to receivers. He’s part of a secondary that has made noticeable progress. The Panthers have played well, too, with their defensive backs having broken up 12 passes.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Special teams

UNLV’s Hayes Hicken averages 47.2 yards per punt, and Evan Pantels has been made 31 of 38 career field goals. Prairie View’s Zach Elder has made 4 of 5 field goals this season, but punter Caleb Darbone averages 37.8 yards, and the Panthers’ return teams haven’t been as good as UNLV’s.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Intangibles

Rebels coach Tony Sanchez doesn’t need to say anything about last year’s 43-40 loss to Howard. His players, at least the returning ones, can’t forget that night. It’s true Prairie View will be playing with no pressure, but the Panthers are away from home for the fourth week in a row, and they face a determined Rebels team.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Handicapper’s take

■ Bruce Marshall (goldsheet.com):

UNLV 47, Prairie View 32 — Here we go…again? Yes, the Rebels should be on alert after the Howard debacle last year, but UNLV was being reminded all last week about that epic loss, and came out fully focused versus a downtrodden Texas-El Paso, up 38-10 by half and cruising to a 52-24 win. Some Mountain West insiders, however, think this might be the week the Rebels are more vulnerable. Prairie View is an upper-echelon Southwestern Athletic Conference entry, almost pulled an upset versus an improved Rice in the opener, and stayed with Football Championship Subdivision power Sam Houston State until the final minutes last week. Indeed, the Panthers probably offer a good deal more of a challenge than UTEP. Don’t expect a repeat of last year’s Howard embarrassment, but UNLV would be wise to not overlook this capable FCS foe.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.