Breaking down the UNLV-UTEP game on Saturday

UNLV Rebels tight end Giovanni Fauolo (45) scores a touchdown past USC Trojans linebacker Cameron Smith (35) during the second half of a football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. USC won 43-21. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

USC Trojans safety Marvell Tell III (7) takes down UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) during the second half of a football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. USC won 43-21. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Quarterbacks

If UNLV’s Armani Rogers is to improve his completion percentage — he was 12 of 27 last Saturday at USC — this would be the spot to do it. He also comes off an 82-yard rushing performance (103 without the five sacks), and will be a matchup nightmare for Texas-El Paso. The Miners go with Kai Locksley, the 2017 junior college Player of the Year and dual threat, which is not usually a good matchup for the Rebels.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Running backs

The Rebels rushed for 308 yards against the Trojans, with Lexington Thomas picking up 136 yards, which included a memorable 71-yard touchdown run untouched. Expect Charles Williams to get more than the one carry he had for 15 yards. UTEP gained 102 yards and averaged 2.8 per carry against Northern Arizona.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Receivers

Rogers completed passes to four receivers and two tight ends, and now Darren Woods Jr. will be added to the mix after being out with a concussion. This is a group that should only get better as the season progresses. UTEP uses a four-receiver set and will want to be aggressive, but executing that style is another matter.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Offensive line

The Miners lost their best lineman, Chaparral High School graduate Will Hernandez, to the NFL draft, where he was taken in the second round. Then they lost Derron Gatewood (knee) and Greg Long (shoulder) to season-ending injuries. UNLV has one of the Mountain West’s better lines, and the Rebels have been relatively healthy.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Defensive line

If there is one area in which the Miners performed well in the opener, it was in rush defense. NAU averaged 3 yards per carry and rushed for 107 yards. UTEP will force UNLV to be patient. The Rebels are deeper on the line than they’ve been in recent seasons, and those players received valuable experience against the Trojans.

■ Advantage: UTEP

Linebackers

UNLV’s Gabe McCoy had three tackles for loss and Bailey Laolagi a sack at USC, an encouraging sign that the linebackers will make a lot more plays this season. A.J. Hotchkins recorded 13 tackles against NAU, the most by a UTEP player in an opener in five years.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Secondary

The Miners’ Nik Needham and Kalon Beverly were honorable mention All-Conference USA last season. The seniors have have combined for 40 career pass breakups. Getting Alex Perry is a major boost for the Rebels, and their secondary has shown some positive moments.

■ Advantage: UTEP

Special teams

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez was justifiably unhappy with this area against the Trojans. It’s not that UTEP was substantially better, but Terry Juniel did return three kickoffs for an average of 32 yards, a concern for the Rebels after their struggles against USC.

■ Advantage: UTEP

Intangibles

There is no pressure on UTEP. This is the type of game that has given the Rebels problems in recent seasons, and if they get off to a slow start, there will be a noticeable nervousness in Sam Boyd Stadium. That could cause the players to tighten up. UNLV needs a strong start.

■ Advantage: UTEP

Handicapper’s take

■ Bruce Marshall (goldsheet.com):

UNLV 47, UTEP 17 — Normally, this might be a flat spot for UNLV, which was playing with USC into the fourth quarter last week but has lost focus often in recent years in these sorts of big-chalk roles. The Rebels should be on alert after the epic loss as 45-point favorites last year versus Howard, and plenty of big-play threats on UNLV’s offense such as Rogers and Thomas ought to frolic here. Meanwhile, UTEP is in danger of being ceded by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to neighboring Juarez, Mexico, after a 20-point home loss to Big Sky Conference member NAU.

