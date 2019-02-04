Challenges come early for UNLV football next season

UNLV has a demanding early stretch next season that will set the tone. The Rebels’ initial schedule was announced Monday.

UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) runs for a touchdown in the third quarter against Air Force Falcons in the football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV’s football schedule was back-loaded last season.

The Rebels will be tested early next season.

They play at Northwestern on Sept. 14, at Wyoming on Sept. 28, against Boise State at Sam Boyd Stadium on Oct. 5, at Vanderbilt on Oct. 12, at Fresno State on Oct. 19 and home against San Diego State on Oct. 26.

UNLV opens its season Aug. 31 at home against Southern Utah and closes it at UNR on Nov. 30.

Some games could be shifted to other dates if CBS Sports Network or an ESPN outlet picks up a particular broadcast. All game times and TV information will be announced later. The initial portion was announced Monday.

This will be the Rebels’ final season at Sam Boyd. They move to the new Raiders stadium in 2020.

UNLV went 4-8 last season, but won two of its final three games, including 34-29 in the season finale over UNR.

This is a developing story. Check later for updates.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.