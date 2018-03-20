UNLV Football

Faith Lutheran football player commits to UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2018 - 4:41 pm
 

Faith Lutheran High School’s Sir Oliver Everett II became the first member of UNLV’s 2019 football recruiting class, tweeting Tuesday his commitment to the Rebels.

“Love all the coaches here, the academics, and the football program,” he posted.

Everett (6 feet 3 inches, 175 pounds) will join UNLV as an athlete rather than for a specific position. He played mostly junior varsity last season at quarterback and free safety.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

