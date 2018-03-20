Faith Lutheran football player commits to UNLV

Faith Lutheran High School’s Sir Oliver Everett II became the first member of UNLV’s 2019 football recruiting class. He will join UNLV as an athlete rather than for a specific position.

Faith Lutheran High School’s Sir Oliver Everett II became the first member of UNLV’s 2019 football recruiting class, tweeting Tuesday his commitment to the Rebels.

“Love all the coaches here, the academics, and the football program,” he posted.

Everett (6 feet 3 inches, 175 pounds) will join UNLV as an athlete rather than for a specific position. He played mostly junior varsity last season at quarterback and free safety.

