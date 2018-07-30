Former UNLV safety Kenny Keys’ death ruled a suicide

The death of former UNLV safety Kenny Keys Jr. on Friday was ruled a suicide by the Clark County coroner’s office. Keys. who was 25, died at his father’s home because of a gunshot to his head.

Kenny Keys on June 10, 2015. (R. Marsh Starks / UNLV Photo Services)

UNLV defensive back (44) Kenny Keys celebrates after making a play during the game between the UNLV Rebels vs UCLA Bruins on Saturday, September 10, 2016 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Juan Lainez / MarinMedia.org / Cal Sport Media)

The death of former UNLV safety Kenny Keys Jr. on Friday was ruled a suicide by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Keys, who was 25, died at his father’s home because of a gunshot to his head.

He played for the Rebels from 2012 to 2016. His brother, Kendal, is a senior wide receiver on this season’s team.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to assist the family with funeral expenses. Nearly $14,000 was raised by Monday afternoon toward the goal of $20,000.

A viewing will be Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. at Heritage Mortuary, with the funeral to follow at 4 p.m.

Keys started 10 games during his senior season at free safety and played in all 12. He was fourth on the team with 69 tackles to go with six pass breakups and a forced fumble. Keys totaled 206 tackles, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions in 53 career games.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.