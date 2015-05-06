UNLV Football

Friends in high places

By MARK ANDERSON LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
May 5, 2015 - 5:08 pm
 

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., sent former UNLV running back Joe Haro a congratulatory letter for becoming chief marketing officer for the Las Vegas Business Academy.

“Thank you Mr Reid and The Las Vegas Business Academy,” Haro posted on Facebook. “It is my honor to give back to my city and community ‪#‎passtheknowledge‬”

Haro played for the Rebels from 1999 to 2002, rushing for team highs of 1,107 yards as a junior and 841 as a senior.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow him on Twitter: @markanderson65

