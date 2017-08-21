Head coach Tony Sanchez likes energy he sees at UNLV practice

UNLV practiced in helmets and shorts Sunday night at Rebel Park. Coach Tony Sanchez said he liked the energy the players brought to the workout.

Sunday’s UNLV football practice report from Rebel Park:

Tony’s take

Coach Tony Sanchez, on the 16th day of training camp:

“We got done around 10 yesterday morning, and then you come back for 6:30 (p.m. Sunday), you’ve got a lot of time off. They did a good job of coming back with some energy.

“We worked some exotics, some trick plays, things like that. We did a long screen (pass) session. We did seven-on-seven and then the team (session).

“We’re getting closer and closer to game day. As you get closer, it gets a little bit more chaotic. You’ve got pregame practices mixed in. You’ve got mock games. You’ve got days off to keep them fresh. So the thing is now with all the hard work we’ve put in, are we tough enough mentally to go ahead and stay in the pocket and stay focused?

“With all the hard work, it’s all about going out and winning ballgames. We’re trying to develop good people and good human beings all of that, and that’s one of the big missions, but we want to win football games. So we’ve got to stay focused on that.”

Notes

— Javin White isn’t likely to beat out fellow safety Evan Austrie at safety, but he has done enough to prompt coaches to consider moving him to linebacker to increase his chances of making an impact.

“Javin White is kind of a guy who’s sitting on that fence, but he shows up on film,” Sanchez said. “He’s always in there making plays, so we talk about even doing some position moves or some things just to find him. Our deal is to get the best 11 on the field, and sometimes you’ve got to keep playing with it.”

— The Rebels take Monday off before returning to Rebel Park on Tuesday for the first of three consecutive morning practices.

— Season-ticket holders interested in picking up a set of mini UNLV helmets have three options — next Sunday’s walk-through practice at Rebel Park, the Thomas & Mack Center box office during business hours beginning Monday or the block party outside Sam Boyd Stadium before the Sept. 2 season opener against Howard. One set of helmets is allowed per account, and those who will buy season tickets also will be eligible to receive one.

— The UNLV Football Foundation will hold its season kickoff party at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Twin Peaks at 9510 S. Eastern Ave. It is free and open to the public, but the foundation also is conducting a membership drive. For more information, go to https://www.unlvfootballfoundation.com/membership/.

