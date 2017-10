The Rebels return to action Saturday on the road against Mountain West opponent Fresno State.

UNLV Rebels offensive lineman Jaron Caldwell (75), center, lifts running back Lexington Thomas (3), right, after he scored a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter of a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Who: UNLV at Fresno State

Where: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, Calif.

Time: 7 p.m. PDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757, Dish 414)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Fresno State -21

