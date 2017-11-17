How to watch UNLV football at New Mexico tonight

The Rebels begin a two-game road trip Friday at New Mexico.

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. (10), left, celebrates with a teammate after running the ball against the Hawaii Warriors during the third quarter of a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. UNLV won 31-23. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The Rebels begin a two-game road trip Friday at New Mexico.

UNLV (4-6, 3-3 MW) enters the game off a 31-21 loss to BYU last week while the Lobos (3-7, 1-5 MW) enter the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Who: UNLV at New Mexico

Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Time: 6:30 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)

Online: WatchESPN.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: New Mexico -2½