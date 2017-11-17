How to watch UNLV football at New Mexico tonight

The Rebels begin a two-game road trip Friday at New Mexico.
UNLV (4-6, 3-3 MW) enters the game off a 31-21 loss to BYU last week while the Lobos (3-7, 1-5 MW) enter the matchup on a five-game losing streak.
Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:
Who: UNLV at New Mexico
Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico
Time: 6:30 p.m. PST
TV: ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)
Online: WatchESPN.com live stream (cable credentials required)
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Line: New Mexico -2½