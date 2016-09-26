Mountain West announces kickoff time for UNLV-San Diego State game

UNLV’s football game at San Diego State on Oct. 8 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by ESPNU, the Mountain West announced Monday.

In this Sept. 10, 2016, file photo, the San Diego State sideline celebrates as running back Donnel Pumphrey runs on his way to a second half touchdown against California. (Don Boomer/AP File)

The Aztecs are led by running back Donnel Pumphrey, who is the nation’s leading rusher with 599 yards through three games.

The only Rebels game remaining this season without a start time is the Nov. 26 Battle for the Fremont Cannon vs. UNR at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV (1-3) will host Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (CBS Sports Network) in its homecoming game and conference opener.