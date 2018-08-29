Mountain West football preview

Boise State is expected to win the Mountain West, but Hawaii’s upset of Colorado State on Saturday showed nothing is a given in the league. UNLV opens Saturday at Southern California.

Last weekend was called Week Zero on the college football schedule, a soft opening for this week when the season gets going.

But that doesn’t mean it was a nothing weekend.

Just the opposite.

Hawaii, a 17-point underdog, went to Colorado State on Saturday and dominated the Rams in a 43-34 victory. The win was an early statement by the Rainbow Warriors, who were picked near the bottom of the Mountain West’s West Division, and sent shock waves through Colorado State, which already is facing questions about its future by the local media.

So Hawaii’s upset is a cautionary tale to the media about being too certain on how the season will play out.

Not that the lesson hasn’t been taught in prior seasons (see Fresno State in 2017).

This season, No. 22 Boise State is favored to win the Mountain West and perhaps play in an elite bowl.

“We have some players who have been through this before, and we have a lot of new faces as well,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “I think we’ve started talking years back on how to handle each and every year, what the expectations might be. Hopefully (with) our guys, it’s just about our expectations.”

Here’s what to look for in the Mountain West. The teams are listed according to where they were picked in the media poll.

West Division

1. Fresno State

Coach: Jeff Tedford, second year (10-4)

2017 record: 10-4, 7-1 MW; division champion; defeated Houston 33-27 in the Hawaii Bowl

Starters returning: 8 offense, 7 defense

Quick analysis: The Bulldogs won’t sneak up on anyone like last season when they pulled off a nine-victory turnaround. They have a shut-down defense and a strong passing game, so there is no reason why the Bulldogs shouldn’t compete for the Mountain West title.

Coachspeak: “The approach we’re going to go in with is if we do all the things we need to do and trust in the process and work hard and practice the way we’re supposed to practice and pay attention to details, we can win any game we go on the field.”

2. San Diego State

Coach: Rocky Long, eighth year (64-29)

2017 record: 10-3, 6-2 MW; lost to Army 42-35 in the Armed Forces Bowl

Starters returning: 7 offense, 7 defense

Quick analysis: San Diego State has to go on the road to Boise State and Fresno State, but the Aztecs have the talent to win their third conference title in four years. They also should benefit from the pressure being on another team, for a change, to win the West.

Coachspeak: “This might make somebody mad. Since (Texas Christian), (Brigham Young) and Utah left the league, this conference has been (wide open).”

3. UNLV

Coach: Tony Sanchez, fourth year (12-24)

2017 record: 5-7, 4-4 MW

Starters returning: 7 offense, 7 defense

Quick analysis: This is a program that needs to take the next step and get to a bowl. The Rebels should have done it last season, and while falling short this year wouldn’t necessarily mean the end to Sanchez’s tenure, it would be the major topic heading into 2019. Making the postseason creates a different narrative.

Coachspeak: “From Day One, it’s bowl game or bust, bowl game or bust. It is what it is. That’s college football. That pressure should never impact your decisions. It should never impact the way you coach your kids. You do what you believe in, and the rest of it, you don’t worry about.”

4. UNR

Coach: Jay Norvell, second year (3-9)

2017 record: 3-9, 3-5 MW

Starters returning: 7 offense, 7 defense

Quick analysis: Quarterback Ty Gangi ignited the Wolf Pack last season, leading them to a 3-4 record down the stretch after an 0-5 start. But look at the teams the victories came against — Hawaii, San Jose State and UNLV, and all at home. UNR needs to do better.

Coachspeak: “We’re in a better position than we were a year ago to play the kind of defense we want to play.”

5. Hawaii

Coach: Nick Rolovich, third year (10-16)

2017 record: 3-9, 1-7 MW

Starters returning: 3 offense, 5 defense

Quick analysis: So which Hawaii is it? The one picked above only San Jose State in the division, or the one that pounded Colorado State? Rolovich led the Warriors to second place in the West in 2016, so a surprise run wouldn’t be new. Keep an eye on whether Hawaii builds on its opener.

Coachspeak: “I think every year’s a new deal, but you’ve got to rebound from (2017). We would love to flip it.”

6. San Jose State

Coach: Brent Brennan, second year (2-11)

2017 record: 2-11, 1-7 MW

Starters returning: 8 offense, 6 defense

Quick analysis: There actually are some good skill players on offense, but not enough to make up for the problems on defense. The Spartans gave up 41.7 points per game last season, and even the best offense couldn’t overcome that, never mind a San Jose State one that scored 15.8 points a game.

Coachspeak: “You go through a season like last year where you lose 10 in a row, how do you manage that with the team? How do you manage how that feels? How do you manage their day to day, where every time they pick up their phone, someone’s giving them a hard time on Twitter? We finally got to a point where we’re like, ‘We’ve got to control what we can control.’”

Mountain Division

1. Boise State

Coach: Bryan Harsin, fifth year (42-12)

2017 record: 11-3, 7-1 MW; division and conference champion; defeated Oregon 38-28 in the Las Vegas Bowl

Starters returning: 7 offense, 9 defense

Quick analysis: Boise State should make a run at a repeat conference championship and even compete for a New Year’s Six bowl. The Broncos have the conference’s best quarterback in Brett Rypien and almost everyone back from a defense that allowed 22.9 points per game.

Coachspeak: “I’ve been around some really good teams, and this group, they work extremely hard. Now if we put that together with the football side of it and get better at the game, we’re going to find out real soon (the potential).”

2. Wyoming

Coach: Craig Bohl, fifth year (22-29)

2017 record: 8-5, 5-3 MW; defeated Central Michigan 37-14 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Starters returning: 8 offense, 8 defense

Quick analysis: Gone is quarterback Josh Allen to the NFL, but the Cowboys should be better. They have the Mountain West’s best defense, which should keep the Cowboys in any game. Offense was the problem even under Allen, so Wyoming will need to win a lot of low-scoring games.

Coachspeak: “For us to win this year, we need to be dominant on defense and control and run the football. A lot of coaches say they want to do that, but that’s hard to do.”

3. Colorado State

Coach: Mike Bobo, fourth year (21-18)

2017 record: 7-6, 5-3 MW; lost to Marshall 31-28 in the New Mexico Bowl

Starters returning: 6 offense, 5 defense

Quick analysis: The offseason went horribly for Bobo, who was hospitalized with numbness in his feet, forcing him to miss 10 days of practice and then sit in the press box for the opener against Hawaii. The loss to the Warriors put the entire season in question. Colorado State next faces Colorado, Arkansas and Florida.

Coachspeak: “We’ve got a hard road, and sometimes that’s the right test you need to get where you need to go.”

4. Utah State

Coach: Matt Wells, sixth year (34-32)

2017 record: 6-7, 4-4 MW; lost to New Mexico State 26-20 in overtime in the Arizona Bowl

Starters returning: 9 offense, 9 defense

Quick analysis: This experienced team has a real chance to finish near the top of the Mountain Division. Going to quarterback Jordan Love midway through last year saved the Aggies’ season. Utah State followed a 3-9 record in 2016 with the fourth bowl appearance under Wells’ watch.

Coachspeak: “We had become accustomed to bowl games at Utah State, and that’s part of a goal. It’s not the only goal. I tell you what, that year (2016) hurt professionally and personally and our players and our fans.”

5. Air Force

Coach: Troy Calhoun, 12th year (82-60)

2017 record: 5-7, 4-4 MW

Starters returning: 5 offense, 6 defense

Quick analysis: The Falcons allowed 31.4 points per game and 5.9 yards rushing per carry. If those numbers don’t improve substantially, it will result in consecutive losing seasons for just the second time under Calhoun. But he has a knack of getting his team to play well when expectations are low.

Coachspeak: “If you have to say one thing defensive you have to (improve), it’s got to be playing the run better.”

6. New Mexico

Coach: Bob Davie, seventh year (30-45)

2017 record: 3-9, 1-7 MW

Quick analysis: The clock is ticking for Davie, who was suspended for 30 days in the spring for allegedly interfering with an investigation involving his players. Then add in the seven-game losing streak to end last season, and the pressure will be on to get off to a strong start.

Coachspeak: “(The suspension) was not nearly as dramatic to our team. It’s more me, how it affects me personally.”

