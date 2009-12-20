New AD working fast to hire coach

UNLV’s search for a new athletic director dragged out, but the man now running the department apparently is making sure the search for a new football coach is handled quickly.

One day after being hired as athletic director, Jim Livengood lined up interviews with Montana coach Bobby Hauck for Sunday and longtime head coach Dennis Franchione for Monday, sources said Friday on the condition of confidentiality.

One source close to the hiring process said those are the only two coaches who will interview for the position.

Livengood, Arizona’s athletic director for 16 years before taking the UNLV job, did not comment on any specific candidates. He also said he didn’t have a timeline.

"The most important thing is to get the right person in here," he said.

UNLV, which last had a winning season and bowl appearance in 2000, has been searching for the right coach. Mike Sanford was fired in November.

Hauck and Franchione certainly have had plenty of success.

Hauck is 80-17 at Montana with Friday’s 23-21 loss to Villanova in the Football Championship Series national title game.

Franchione, who works for ESPN Radio, has a history of turning around programs, mostly notably New Mexico and Texas Christian.

A coaching hire is expected soon. Approval of the new coach’s contract is on the agenda for the Board of Regents’ special meeting Wednesday, though that item can be changed.

Livengood still has some unfinished business to wrap up in Arizona, but not until after this hire.

"I’m going to be here until we get this done," Livengood said. "I’m not going anywhere. We’re working every hour."

Details of Livengood’s contract were revealed. He received a three-year deal that began Thursday with a base salary of $295,000 per year. It is more than the $280,000 base he received as Arizona’s athletic director and the $285,000 previous UNLV AD Mike Hamrick earned.

Livengood said he earned more than the base pay at Arizona, though he wouldn’t go into specifics. He said the important issue was the length of his UNLV contract.

"If I do a good job … I can see being here a long time," Livengood said. "My first 24 hours here, I’ve liked it a lot.

"It’ll be exciting, I guarantee that. We’ve got to get the first part of the puzzle."

